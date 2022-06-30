Report: Jalen Brunson Will Leave Mavs to Sign Massive Contract with Knicks

Entering the offseason, the top priority for the Dallas Mavericks entering was to re-sign Jalen Brunson … but staying with the Mavs obviously wasn’t Brunson’s top priority.

According to multiple reports, Brunson intends to sign a four-year, $105 million contract with the New York Knicks when NBA free agency begins at 5 p.m. central time. The Mavericks were set to meet with Brunson tonight, but that meeting was called off after Dallas realized it was going to be a waste of time.

After pulling off a career-best year with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, Brunson followed it with postseason heroics. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the first three games of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Brunson averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Brunson's perceived value had soared after leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record to begin their series against the Jazz without Doncic. He continued to make a significant impact with averages of 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 playoff games as the Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks had initially hoped a five-year, $106 million contract offer would be enough to secure Brunson's signature. There is no indication that Dallas was ever willing to increase that number after learning of what the Knicks were planning to give him.

Now, the Mavs must shift focus to other options in both free agency and trades in order to replace the void Brunson leaves behind. With Kevin Durant asking for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the next few hours and days could be a roller coaster ride.