DALLAS - Bradley Beal is a name often discussed by Dallas Mavericks watchers as a perfect target for owner Mark Cuban's "Nuclear Winter'' plan of talent acquisition.

It seems other NBA teams think the same thing.

“Teams are trying,'' Beal said on a recent episode of “The Old Man and the Three” with JJ Redick. "A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together and trying to see if they can get me.

"That’s not a secret. They’ve been doing that for the last couple years.''

It might not be a "secret'' - but it certainly qualifies as "newsy.''

In Dallas, the pursuit is all about "a third star,'' and Beal - the Washington Wizards standout who last year finished second in the NBA in points per game (30.5) - would actually qualify as something even more than that on a team featuring Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Meanwhile, the "Nuclear Winter'' concept, which is all about finding team with a player who might be too pricy considering the franchise's lack of success? Well, that has "Wizards'' (25-47 last year) written all over it.

Beal said the interest is "a sign of respect, and motivational, too…People are gravitating toward you. Understand what you have here, but understand that you’re wanted elsewhere, too.”

READ MORE: Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss Start Of NBA Season?

READ MORE: WATCH: Mavs Doncic & Dirk Star On DFW Mural

And the 27-year-old said something else worth tucking away as well. His contract extension last year allows him to "get out,'' to use his words, depending on how the future unfolds.

"You still want to be able to protect yourself and kinda be selfish,'' Beal said, indicating that he answered for himself the following question: "How can I create some type of flexibility for myself if we aren’t winning, if I do choose to get out?''

"Get out''? The Mavs are among the many NBA teams certainly ready to come to his rescue ... as soon as Bradley Beal gives them the sign.