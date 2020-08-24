SI.com
Why Kristaps Porzingis 'Questionable' Status is a Good Thing

BriAmaranthus

Dallas forward/center Kristaps Porzingis missed the Mavericks' 135-133 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with a sore right knee. After undergoing an MRI, the Mavs' second-leading scorer is officially listed as 'questionable' for game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

"He's been undergoing treatment," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said on Porzingis' status. "This may be a game time decision similar to what Luka's was yesterday." 

In Game 4, a game-time decision, Luka Doncic (ankle) did play (out of his mind) and hit the game-winning shot heard round the world, etching himself into Dallas-Fort Worth history. It'd be a dream for Mavs' fans to hope Porzingis game time decision would turn into a "similar" situation.

The Mavs did not release the specific results of Porzingis' MRI and Carlisle declined to answer if it showed any structural issues, citing HIPPA. Carlisle did say it was "good news" that nothing on the MRI ruled Porzingis out. 

The 7-foot-3 star scored 34 points and added 13 rebounds in 38 minutes on game three against the Clippers. He is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the series.

Porzingis has battled through right knee soreness throughout this season, missing 10 games in December/January. While playing for the New York Knicks, Porzingis tore his ACL in his left knee - "the other knee'' - in February 2018. 

With the series tied at 2-2, the Mavs look to capitalize on their big comeback win. Porzingis' presence would be a welcome sight against the second-seeded Clippers. Tip off is 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday night. ... and MFFL are hoping from "good things'' from KP and company.

