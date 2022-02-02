Chance to Sweep: Groundhog GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Thunder

The Mavs will have to get the win without their big man Kristaps Porzingis.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks begin a stretch of six games at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Groundhog's Day (2/2/22). The Mavs have a chance to sweep the series but will have to get the win without their big man Kristaps Porzingis.

After a couple days of rest, Dallas is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. The Thunder will also be shorthanded, without theis best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain). He is out until after the All-Star break.

The Mavericks initially described Porzingis' injury as soreness but have since labeled it as a 'right knee bone bruise' in the latest injury report. More on what a "bone bruise'' can actually mean.

Watch for... Mavs star Luka Doncic, who nearly averaged a triple-double in the month of January (25.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists per game).

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline inching closer, both of these rosters could look different in the near future.

DID YOU KNOW? Dallas has never swept the Thunder franchise since it relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008-09. Dallas last swept the franchise, then known as the Seattle Sonics, 4-0, in 2006-07.

INJURY REPORT: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (fifth metatarsal fracture, left foot) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (29-22) VS. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (15-34)

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 12.5-point favorites over the Thunder.

NEXT: This game begins a six-game home stand; next up is the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and a pair of games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST WORD "We have to continue to grow as a team," Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com when asked about what is needed for his team take the next step towards title contention. "Our defense is there. Now we need to get there offensively."