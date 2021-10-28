GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Spurs: Porzingis Injury Report

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    'Fired Up' Mavs vs. Spurs: Porzingis Injury Report

    The Dallas Mavericks face their first back-to-back of the season.
    Author:

    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks face their first back-to-back of the season, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night and then hitting the road to take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. 

    History shows that the game will be a close one; Sixteen of the last 20 meetings between Dallas and San Antonio have been decided by seven-or-fewer points.

    The Mavs may be without one of their starters, Kristaps Porzingis, who exited Dallas' win over the Houston Rockets early with lower back tightness. Porzingis has often sat out on one end of a back-to-backs for load management. However, Porzingis entered this season fully healthy for the first time as a Mavs player.

    “He’s doing good," said coach Jason Kidd of Porzingis' status. "He did some work on the floor and we’ll see how he feels. Hopefully he can go."

    While Porzingis' status is in the air, guard Luka Doncic has a chance to get his first triple-double of the season against the in-state rival (37th of his career).

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Porzingis (low back tightness) is questionable and Sterling Brown (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

    For San Antonio; Not yet submitted.

    FLASHBACK: The Mavs won the last two season series (3-1 in 2019-20, 2-1 in 2020-21).

    FUN FACT: WNBA legends ... This will be the first time Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver will face off in the same division. 

    ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites over the Spurs on FanDuel.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-1) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (1-3)

    WHEN: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavericks hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets, Friday at 9 p.m. CT. It is the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas. 

    FINAL WORD Jalen Brunson on all 15 Mavs players playing in the home opener:

    "Let's go. It got everyone fired up. I don't think it's ever happened before, something like that... It's something that we needed."

