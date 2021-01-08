GAMEDAY: Doncic Breaks Another NBA Record; Hot Mavs Host Magic

Can red-hot Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks continue their win streak at home against a short-handed Orlando Magic team?

DALLAS - Red-hot superstar Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in the Mavs' third home game of the season. Dallas returns home after winning two-straight games on the road, including Thursday night's wild 124-117 overtime win at Denver.

The Magic are looking to fill the void of starting point guard Markelle Fultz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Wednesday. To build on the Magic's 6-2 record, they’ll look for rookie guard Cole Anthony to step up.

DONCIC'S DEFENSE: Yes, you read that correctly. In Denver, Doncic's defense shined as he became the first player in NBA history to achieve the following stat line: 38 points, 9 rebounds, 13 assists and 5 steals.

CLUTCH KLEBER: Down one point with 2.4 seconds left in regulation, Doncic found Maxi Kleber for a wide open three-pointer that put Dallas ahead, 109-107. The game went to overtime with a Jokic jumper at the buzzer, but the Mavs outperformed the Nuggets in the extra period to grab the victory.

MAGIC FROM THREE: The Magic are thriving guarding the three-point line. Orlando's opponents are averaging a league-low 10.1 made threes per game and have shot 32.3 percent from beyond the arc through Orlando’s first eight games (third best in the league).

FUN FACT: The Mavs have won 8-straight matchups against the Magic at the AAC.

MAVS INJURY REPORT: Trey Burke (illness) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right knee surgery) is out.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (4-4) vs. Orlando Magic (6-2)

WHEN: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, ESPN 103.3

FINAL WORD: "I think my defense is growing day-by-day," said Doncic after recording five blocks vs. Denver. "I'm just trying harder, not letting anyone affect me, trying my best. I think it's going to grow every game."