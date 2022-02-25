'Super Important' GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz with Playoff Implications

With 23 games left in the regular season, can star Luka Doncic build on his MVP-level play?

The NBA All-Star break is over, and the Dallas Mavericks are back in action in a crucial matchup against Western Conference foe Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Mavs return to work at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City to start a three-game road trip.

The Mavericks are currently fifth in the conference and sit 1.5 games behind the Jazz in the standings as playoffs draw near. After this one, there will still be two meetings between the teams before season’s end.

Given that Dallas hasn't held home court advantage since its 2011 championship run, a push for the fourth seed is a main focus.

With 23 games left in the regular season, can star Luka Doncic build on his MVP-level play? Doncic is averaging 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists over his last 10 games.

FLASHBACK: Utah leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it defeated Dallas 120-116 at home on Christmas Day (12/25/21).

FUN FACT: Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (2007-10) and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (2012-15) both attended Kinston High School (Kinston, NC), where they helped guide the Vikings to multiple state titles

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion) is questionable; Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-24) at UTAH JAZZ (36-22)

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Jazz.

NEXT: The Mavs stay on the road to face the Golden State Warriors and then the Los Angeles Lakers.

LAST WORD: “The first game after the break is always super-important,” Dwight Powell told Mavs.com. “We’ve got to try to continue doing the things we’ve been doing good and improve on the things we’ve been trying to improve on since before the break.

“We’re going up against a great team (Utah) with a lot of weapons and a lot of defensive capabilities, so I think it’s a good way to come off the bat and have that challenge.”