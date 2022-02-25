Skip to main content

'Super Important' GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz with Playoff Implications

With 23 games left in the regular season, can star Luka Doncic build on his MVP-level play?

The NBA All-Star break is over, and the Dallas Mavericks are back in action in a crucial matchup against Western Conference foe Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Mavs return to work at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City to start a three-game road trip.

The Mavericks are currently fifth in the conference and sit 1.5 games behind the Jazz in the standings as playoffs draw near. After this one, there will still be two meetings between the teams before season’s end.

Given that Dallas hasn't held home court advantage since its 2011 championship run, a push for the fourth seed is a main focus. 

USATSI_17411070_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17411113_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17411121_168388359_lowres

With 23 games left in the regular season, can star Luka Doncic build on his MVP-level play? Doncic is averaging 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists over his last 10 games. 

FLASHBACK: Utah leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it defeated Dallas 120-116 at home on Christmas Day (12/25/21).

FUN FACT: Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (2007-10) and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (2012-15) both attended Kinston High School (Kinston, NC), where they helped guide the Vikings to multiple state titles

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion) is questionable; Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is doubtful; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-24) at UTAH JAZZ (36-22)

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15851819_168388359_lowres
Play

'Super Important' GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz with Playoff Implications

With 23 games left in the regular season, can star Luka Doncic build on his MVP-level play?

By Bri Amaranthus
just now
just now
76211589-B824-408A-9EB5-0AC05FDD7518
Play

Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way Contract - NBA Tracker

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
A6C9DFDD-00B5-4556-B043-3348E21C91BB
Play

NBA Notebook: Kyrie NYC Mandate, Dame’s Recovery & Knicks Done With Kemba?

Here at DallasBaskball.com, we like to keep our readers updated on many other topics around the NBA, because you never know what could potentially intersect with the Dallas Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Jazz.

NEXT: The Mavs stay on the road to face the Golden State Warriors and then the Los Angeles Lakers.

USATSI_17411108_168388359_lowres
USATSI_15851819_168388359_lowres

LAST WORD: “The first game after the break is always super-important,” Dwight Powell told Mavs.com. “We’ve got to try to continue doing the things we’ve been doing good and improve on the things we’ve been trying to improve on since before the break.

“We’re going up against a great team (Utah) with a lot of weapons and a lot of defensive capabilities, so I think it’s a good way to come off the bat and have that challenge.”

USATSI_15851819_168388359_lowres
News

'Super Important' GAMEDAY: Mavs vs. Jazz with Playoff Implications

By Bri Amaranthus
just now
76211589-B824-408A-9EB5-0AC05FDD7518
News

Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way Contract - NBA Tracker

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
7 hours ago
A6C9DFDD-00B5-4556-B043-3348E21C91BB
News

NBA Notebook: Kyrie NYC Mandate, Dame’s Recovery & Knicks Done With Kemba?

By Grant Afseth
7 hours ago
ECBE2A72-C2CB-4DA4-A65E-FAD1D1987D23
News

‘Playoff Prep’: Mavs Face Big Test vs. Jazz Following All-Star Break

By Grant Afseth
9 hours ago
0AEBE19E-3996-4B9E-9FDB-CE58DAD1BE0C
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas’ Playoff Push Begins; Porzingis Needed More Touches?

By Lance Roberson
15 hours ago
USATSI_16949750
News

Kyle Kuzma Says Porzingis 'Wasn't Part of Things' With Mavs? Here's Why He's Wrong

By Grant Afseth
Feb 23, 2022
F3CE5D96-C97C-4477-A765-1566DB35D8B3
News

'Mavs Donuts': Dallas’ Playoffs Begin Now; LeBron Trade Coming?

By Lance Roberson
Feb 23, 2022
DF774EC1-6427-488F-8D0D-5792A983EB08
News

Where Do Mavs Greats Rank On NBA 75th Anniversary Team?

By Grant Afseth
Feb 23, 2022