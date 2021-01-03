GAMEDAY: New Year, New Mavs? Bulls Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will look to get back to .500 Sunday, traveling to take on the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavericks’ bipolar start has been nothing short of fascinating ... but also frustrating. After getting blown out on Christmas Day by LeBron James’ Lakers, Dallas went on to have a historic lead in the first half against the Clippers leading to a blowout win. Then shortly thereafter, Dallas lost embarrassingly once again to the young Hornets team, only to bounce back three days later to defeat the Miami Heat.

So which Dallas Mavericks will we see on Sunday?

According to newcomer veteran James Johnson, who’s coming off a season high of eight points on Friday, the Mavs are locked in.

“All of the games are tough,” he said. “They are so quick. But I think we went through our tough stretch in the first three games honestly. It really showed us where we were at and humbled us. We are locked in. We are ready to get to work and the guys are always excited to come in.”

KEY PLAYER: Luka Doncic

Doncic, who put up an impressive 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a left quadricep injury. Without Doncic, the Mavs would turn to Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke, who would see extended playing time.

We will keep you posted on Luka’s status.

RECORD: Dallas Mavericks (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

INJURY UPDATE: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: questionable (quadriceps). Maxi Kleber: probable (ankle sprain). Bulls: Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, and Ryan Arcidiacono all listed as out due to Covid-19

WHEN: Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: United Center, Chicago

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest

FINAL WORD: “We’re just talking about defense, effort, intensity, playing together hard, and the importance of details.” – Rick Carlisle