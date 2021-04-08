Giannis Antetokounmpo Status: Mavs vs. Bucks GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks in a potential rebound game after the Mavs were served humble pie by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night on the road.

Dallas' season-best five straight win streak ended in the demoralizing defeat in which point guard Luka Doncic was visibly frustrated.

So which Mavs team will show up Thursday night? The one that stumbled vs. the lowly Rockets or the Dallas team that beat the team with the best record in the entire NBA - the Utah Jazz - on Monday. The Mavs are 12-10 at home, but have won six of their last eight home games

All eyes on the injury report for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status. The greek freak has missed two consecutive games with knee soreness and most recently, is listed as "doubtful".

Milwaukee has gone 1-1 without Antetokounmpo in their last two outings, including a 122-121 loss at the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Bucks are 3-2 overall this season when he sits out.

[READ MORE: Luka Doncic Young Star Rankings - How High Can He Rise?]

INJURIES:

Bucks

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) doubtful

Mavericks

PF Kristaps Porzingis (wrist) probable

(wrist) probable PF Maxi Kleber (lower leg) questionable

(lower leg) questionable PG Trey Burke (calf) questionable

(calf) questionable C Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SG J.J. Redick (heel) out

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Bucks, and the total over/under is 228.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Bucks are 9-16 against-the-spread on the road this season, the third-worst mark in the league. Even with their loss to the Rockets Wednesday, the Mavericks have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 contests.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (28-22) VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS (32-18)

WHEN: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Tim Hardaway Jr. on Mavs playoff positioning. Dallas is currently 7th in the Western Conference.

“Portland lost (Tuesday), and we needed this win. So yes, it does put us back a little bit. We got to move forward. We just got to make sure we take care of business from here on out.”

[READ MORE: Gasol As Mavs Buyout? Lakers Center Changes Decision]