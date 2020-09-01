SI.com
Dallas Basketball
Giannis To Mavs ‘Has A Chance,’ Predicts NBA Analyst

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - It is at least Dallas Mavericks dream. And one NBA analyst suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis by landing with the Dallas Mavericks might be a tad more realistic than that.

“Of all the (stars), I think he would (consider leaving an existing team to come to Dallas),” said NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine in a Tuesday visit with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “To leave a team, that's a hard thing to do, especially if you're a guy like him. Just think about Dirk Nowitzki. He was Dallas all the way, (and) it seems like Giannis is all the way (with Milwaukee).

“But,” Scalabrine continued. “I think you (Dallas) have just as good a chance as anyone else. ... Los Angeles, Miami, or any of the other favorite teams. I think the Dallas Mavericks, you look at their cap situation, with a superstar (in Luka Doncic) and (Kristaps Porzingis). ... I'm telling you right now it's not zero (chance)."

Conventional wisdom keeps “The Greek Freak” in Milwaukee, of course. But Scalabrine paints a picture “that if (the Bucks) lose to Miami (in these NBA Playoffs) ... they offer him a Super-Max (a five-year max contract extension) ... (and) he turns it down, it does open up the possibility. I'm not thinking there's no chance, I know a lot of people would say that. I think there is a chance that he could end up (in Dallas).”

The Greek Freak will be in charge of his future and doesn’t really have to wait to leave after the 2021 season. It is worth noting that his family is unusually close to Dallas execs Donnie Nelson and Tony Ronzone, one reason Nelson pinpointed (but didn’t get) Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA Draft.

There is no doubt that a Big 3 of Giannis, Luka and KP would create a “Dallas, Europe” super-team that would be the most tantalizing of the era.

What we won’t know for a while, fun speculation aside, is whether Antekounmpo himself finds it tantalizing.

