Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Trae Young on 'Super' Secret to Luka Doncic's Mavs Success

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We've have some fun jousting with Atlanta Hawks fans who dare to believe that Trae Young is in the same class with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic - and no, we don't mean "same NBA Draft class.'' But Young and Doncic enjoy having fun with each other, on the same level ... with Trae firing off the latest compliment to his pal.

“He’s just a super smart player,'' Young said via the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I think him playing overseas, playing against grown men his whole life, I mean that really prepared him to come over and make an immediate impact in the NBA at such a young age. 

It's a commonly-held believe that the teenage Doncic avoided trouble adjusting to the NBA due to the fact that he’d been playing with professional players for years before coming to Dallas. Some people have turned that into a "yeah-but'' sort of criticism for his supreme play. What they leave out is his "super-smart'' be must have been to survive being a boy playing against men.

Doncic of course turned pro at the age of 16 years old, playing for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. At 17 years old, he was crowned MVP, making him the youngest recipient of the award in EuroLeague history. He also led the team to the 2018 EuroLeague title. ... and at the same time juggled his preparation and his decision to come to the NBA.

Mavs management long before that 2018 NBA Draft put down the groundwork for Doncic to wish to end up in Dallas. Technically, Doncic was selected by the Hawks as their third-overall pick, but the Mavs had engineered a pre-Draft trade to give up Young (who was selected fifth overall) and a future first-rounder in the swap.

Young has turned out to be a fine consolation prize, though he has yet to lead the Hawks to the sort of turnaround that Dallas has accomplished with Luka. Both, though, are All-Stars as second-year players.

"It’s good to see, Young said of Doncic and his Dallas success. "He's just a super-smart player.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘The Sure Thing’: Mavs Luka Landslide Winner in NBA Survey

‘The Sure Thing’: Dallas Mavericks MVP Luka Doncic is the Landslide Winner in an NBA ‘Young Building-Block’ Survey

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban On NBA Return: 'It Has To Be Perfect'

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Bar To Get Over Regarding An NBA Return: 'It Has To Be Perfect'

Mike Fisher

Cuban Says Mavs Tried To Sign Post-Bulls Michael Jordan

It Would Have Been A Different 'The Last Dance': Mark Cuban Says the Dallas Mavericks Tried To Sign Post-Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan

Mike Fisher

Mavs G Jalen Brunson Reveals His Post-Surgery Fate

Dallas Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Reveals His Post-Surgery Fate - As In Limbo As The NBA Season Itself

Mike Fisher

Ranking Top 4 Mavs Coaches of All Time

Ranking Top 4 Mavs Coaches of All Time? It's A Little Harder Than You Think

Mike Fisher

New Optimism About Re-Start Of 2019-20 NBA Season?

A Report Expresses New Optimism About Re-Start Of 2019-20 NBA Season. But There Are Two 'Cluttered Pathways' Here

Mike Fisher

Source Reveals Mavs Interest Level Euro G Campazzo: Our Scouting Report

A Report Lists The NBA's Dallas Mavericks as A Suitor for Argentinian Point Guard Facundo Campazzo. Here's The Facts - And A Scouting Report

Richard Stayman

Wings Moriah Jefferson Plans ‘Home Sweet Home’ WNBA Rebirth

Moriah Jefferson of the Dallas Wings Plans Her ‘Home Sweet Home’ WNBA Rebirth

Dorothy Gentry

Dirk Dishes On Break-Up Of 2011 Mavs Title Team

'Triangle of Trust' Member Dirk Nowitzki - With Some Regret - Dishes On The Break-Up Of The 2011 Mavs Championship Team

Mike Fisher

Cuban Praises Lakers For Returning $4.6M Loan - But For Me, This Is Personal

Mark Cuban Praises The Los Angeles Lakers For Returning Their Ill-Gotten $4.6 Million PPP Loan - But For Me, As A Small-Business Owner, This Is Personal

Mike Fisher