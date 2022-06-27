Skip to main content

'Heart of Gold': Mavs Exec Keith Grant Retires

Grant worked in the Mavs front office in various capacities, and will continue on as a consultant to the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison.

DALLAS - Long-time Dallas Mavericks executive Keith Grant announced his retirement on Monday after 42 seasons with the NBA club.

“There are no words to express all this organization has meant to me and my family,'' said Grant, an Oklahoma City native who began his tenure with the Mavericks in the fall of 1980 prior to the start of the team’s inaugural season. "I have unbelievable memories that can never be taken away.”

Said Mavs owner Mark Cuban: “Keith Grant is an NBA legend with a heart of gold. He did so much for the Mavs, and he made our organization and our community better. I can't express enough appreciation for everything that KG has done for this franchise.”

Grant worked in the Mavs front office in various capacities, has most recently served as the assistant GM, and will continue on as a consultant to the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison.

keith grant

“When I reported to work in September of 1980, I could have never imagined the 42-year ride that awaited me,” Grant said. “I have so many people to thank for this incredible journey. Thank you to the various ownership groups, the coaches, the players, the NBA and all the individuals who worked alongside me behind the scenes. There are too many people to name, but they all played a role in the success of the Dallas Mavericks. Lastly, I would also like to especially thank my family for putting up with my job, the hours and the inconveniences, yet never complained and always supported me.''

Grant and his wife Nancy have three children, Jennifer, Melissa and Brian, and two grandchildren, Mia and Miles.

