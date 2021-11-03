Luka Setting Records, But Heat Outlasts Mavs

DALLAS - After a strong start to the season at defending their home court, the Dallas Mavericks lost their first game at home, 125-110, to the the Miami Heat in a back-and forth-battle on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic needed just nine points to pass now-coach Jason Kidd (5,258 points) and become the 14th all-time leading scorer in the Mavs’ history. He did that and then some, surpassing Kidd's record in the second quarter of the game. Dirk Nowitzki is the Mavs’ all-time leading scorer with 31,560 points. Doncic finished with 33 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Dallas was without Kristaps Porzingis, marking a fourth-consecutive game missed due to lower back tightness. Jalen Brunson entered the starting lineup for the Mavs for the first time this season, while Dorian Finney-Smith shifted to power forward. In 12 starts last season, Brunson averaged 16.6 points per game. Brunson had the best game of his season, adding 23 points, highlighted by a beautiful buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter.

The Mavs jumped to a strong 17-7 start with much thanks to smooth shooting from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Finney-Smith. Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavs with 38.6 percent shooting from downtown while attempting 7.3 per game, and here was 4 of 13 from the arc. ... but 5 of 15 from the floor, a tough way to get to his 17-point total.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, the Heat also have sharpshooters from beyond the arc in Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Off the bench, Herro finished with 25 points while Lowry went an impressive 6-of-9 from three, adding 22 points.

Fresh off winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler showed no signs of slowing down. Butler totaled 22 points with three steals, outlasting Doncic and moving the Mavs to 3-1 at home on the season. ... all, oddly, amid some in the AAC crowd chanting, "Let's go Heat!''

Next, the back end of the Mavs' second back-to-back of the season. Dallas hits the road to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Last week, the Mavs managed to get by with a 104-99 victory over the Spurs as Reggie Bullock started in Porzingis place.