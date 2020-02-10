Dallas Basketball
Hot Hand: Mavs Seth Curry Tops Brother Steph As NBA 3-Point Leader

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The long-bomb talents of Steph Curry are well-known, showcased by his brilliant run with the championship-level Golden State Warriors. But his brother Seth Curry is a high-level marksman, too, and now the less-heralded of the Curry brothers, due to his hot hand with the Dallas Mavericks, is a pace-setter from the arc.

Curry hit 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc during Saturday’s win at the Charlotte Hornets (see "He Can't Miss!''), a stellar effort that propelled him up and over Steph (injured so far this year for the Warriors) as the NBA’s active leader in three-point percentage.

“He’s been great for us — just great,'' Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "He brings a dimension to the game that is unique. He is not only a shooter, he’s a playmaker and a driver. And he’s an underrated defender.

“He’s special. A very special player.”

Seth (.4357) currently leads Steph (.4351) by a slim margin, and the numbers can change with a make or a miss here or there - including Monday when Seth and the Mavs play host to the Utah Jazz, and certainly including later this season, when Steph eyes a late-season return.

But for the moment? The undrafted Seth Curry has bounced from the D-League to the Mavs and this year back to the Mavs again, all the while laboring to carve out a significant role. It's happening now, especially as Dallas is in need of offensive help while Luka Doncic sits with an ankle injury.

Curry is averaging 11.3 points and shooting close to 43 percent from beyond the arc on 4.9 attempts per game. Keep that up, and he stays in first place ... and stays in position to help his Mavs.

“I’m sure,'' Seth said of his brother, "he’s going to send me a text and say something funny.”

