Hot Blazers vs. Sizzling Mavs Clash on Valentine's Day: GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The sizzling Dallas Mavericks have a date with the Portland Trail Blazers in an offensive showdown on Valentine's Day at the covered-in-snow American Airlines Center in Dallas.

History suggests this Western Conference battle will be a close one; 13 of the last 14 meetings between Dallas and Portland have been decided by single-digits, including each of the last nine. It's the first meeting of these teams this season. The Blazers won a 134-131 thriller in the Orlando Bubble in their last matchup in August 2020.

These teams have more in common than not. Both teams are finding their rhythm, each winning five of their last six games. Both teams can score at a ridiculously high pace, winning with offense and NOT defense. Both teams have an MVP-caliber star who is a constant threat to take over the game.

ALL-STAR: Damian Lillard is a Mavericks killer. The All-Star averaged 42.5 points and 7.8 assists in four games against the Mavericks last season, including a career-best 61 point performance on August 11. Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last 12 games against Dallas.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS The Blazers have been without guard C.J. McCollum since Jan. 16, when a foot fracture sidelined him. Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Zach Collins (ankle) also remain out. Rodney Hood is listed as questionable with a left foot sprain.

DYNAMIC DUO: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 82 points in the Mavericks' win over New Orleans, marking the fourth-most combined points by a duo in franchise history. Doncic scored a career-high 46 points.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 3.5-points and the total over/under is 235.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Portland is 5-1 against-the-spread in their last 6 games. The total has gone OVER in 9 of Portland's last 12 games. Dallas is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games. The total has gone OVER in 6 of Dallas' last 6 games.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (13-14) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-10)

WHEN: Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle after the Mavs' win over the New Orleans Pelicans:

“This is just one of those years where we’ve been up against it from the beginning. We continue to be up against it. But that’s OK. What are we made of? Are we going to be able to fight through? Can we not allow four consecutive wins to erode our desire to keep going and move forward and take this season to a higher level? That’s where we are.”