Christian Wood Mavs Trade: Did Rockets Sell Too Cheap?

On paper, it seems as if the Dallas Mavericks got a steal of a deal by landing Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

The Dallas Mavericks’ offseason is off to a roaring start, as they traded for Houston Rockets’ Christian Wood with just a week remaining until the NBA Draft. The center position was one of the Mavs’ biggest needs after coming up short in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and GM Nico Harrison swiftly addressed that need.

What did the Mavs have to give up for the versatile big man who averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block per game for the struggling Rockets while shooting 50 percent from the field, including 39 percent from deep? Four expiring end-of-the-bench players and the No. 26 pick in this year's draft.

Was this a steal of a deal for the Mavs? Although the Rockets had to get something for Wood to avoid potentially losing him for nothing in free agency next summer, couldn't they have gotten more for him around the draft or even before next season's trade deadline? On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dallas Basketball Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg and Inside The Rockets Editor-In-Chief Matt Galatzan answer all these questions and give their instant reactions to the trade between the I-45 rivals.

To learn more about Wood's fit with Luka Doncic and the Mavs, check out Grant Afseth's extensive film room breakdown addressing both his strengths and weaknesses. Now that the Mavs have their center upgrade, offseason focus should shift to adding another serviceable bench wing that's capable of playing playoff minutes.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg.

