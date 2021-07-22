How To Watch Mavs' Luka Doncic In Tokyo Olympics

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will look to lead Slovenia in a historic run during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Here is the schedule for each of the team's games and how to watch.

DALLAS - While it will be months until the Dallas Mavericks return to action, Luka Doncic will soon take the floor for Slovenia in part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Doncic put together a historic effort in the qualifying games in order to clinch a spot for Slovenia in the Tokyo Games.

The incredible play from Doncic in the Olympic qualifying tournament was highlighted by him recording 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists against Lithuania, who has Jonas Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis.

"We're making history for our country," Doncic said, via Associated Press. "We can just go up from here."

The fact that Slovenia, a country with a population of roughly two million citizens, even qualified for the Olympics is unprecedented. This is the country's first ever appearance for men's basketball.

"It's just one of the best feelings," Doncic said. "We worked hard for this."

Slovenia ended up being slotted in Group C and will end up facing off against Argentina, Japan, and Spain.

All of these games can be streamed on the NBCUniversal Peacock app while Game 1 is also on CNBC and Game 3 is on USA.

Group Game 1: vs. Argentina, July 25 at 11:40 p.m. CT

vs. Argentina, July 25 at 11:40 p.m. CT Group Game 2: vs. Japan, July 28 at 11:40 p.m. CT

vs. Japan, July 28 at 11:40 p.m. CT Group Game 3: vs. Spain, Aug. 1 at 3:20 a.m. CT

If Slovenia were to advance beyond group play, they would play on Aug. 3 in the Quarterfinals. The potential opponent remains unknown until group play reaches its end.

Quarterfinals: vs. TBA, Aug. 3 at TBA

vs. TBA, Aug. 3 at TBA Semifinals: vs. TBA, Aug. 5 at TBA

vs. TBA, Aug. 5 at TBA Bronze medal game: vs. TBA, Aug. 7 at 6:00 a.m. CT

vs. TBA, Aug. 7 at 6:00 a.m. CT Gold medal game: vs. TBA, Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m. CT

The Olympics will be a prime opportunity for Luka Doncic to continue to showcase his talent but this time on a global stage. If he can carry Slovenia on a deep run, it could be one of the more unprecedented achievements on this stage.

