How You Vote for Mavs as 2021 NBA All-Stars

All-Star voting for this season is live ... And Mavs fans get a voice

DALLAS - All-Star voting for this season is live ... And you, MFFL, have until midnight on Feb. 16 to cast your votes.

Fans can submit one full ballot each day through either the NBA App, NBA website or on Twitter. There also will be five "double" days when votes count twice - Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 4, Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

The All-Star game will likely be played in early March, with Atlanta emerging as the most likely site. It will be a scaled-down version of the typical All-Star Weekend because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Luka Doncic was voted a starter for the 2020 All-Star game, becoming just the third Dallas Mavericks player to do so, joining Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996). Doncic was the the game’s youngest starter since LeBron James in 2005.

Last season, Doncic had the second-most fan votes yet only played 17 minutes and 31 seconds during the game... leaving many fans wanting more.

The franchise leader in triple-doubles, Doncic is currently leading the league with six triple-doubles already this season.

[READ: Mavs Fans, Breathe! Here's Why Luka & Co. Will Be OK]

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote. All current NBA players and a media panel account for 25 percent each.

Instructions on how to vote on Twitter: