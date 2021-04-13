‘I Don’t See the Point’: Doncic Blasts NBA’s Play-in Tournament

The Dallas Mavericks have now dropped three of their last four games, most recently in the American Airlines Center, losing 113-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Luka Doncic, who wore a “why so serious?” shirt to the postgame conference, expressed his frustration with the NBA play-in tournament:

"You play 72 games to get in the playoffs and then maybe you lose two in a row and you’re out of the playoffs. I don’t see the point of that."

Doncic led the Mavericks, as usual, finishing with 32 points and four assists. For Philadelphia, big-man Joel Embiid caused most of the damage, scoring 36 points (14/15 free-throws) and seven rebounds.

Newcomer J.J. Redick, who made his debut for Dallas, struggled to find a rhythm, scoring only 4 points on 2/7 shooting from the field.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on playoff aspirations:

“We’re just trying to get to the six spot,” Doncic said. “I think that’s our goal right now. Maybe more than the sixth spot.”

Carlisle after the Mavs' third loss in four games:

"We've been through dips in the schedule before. Our group has shown they have the ability to be very resilient. This is another opportunity to show that."

Carlisle on Redick’s debut:

“I love the way he moves on the court,” Carlisle said. “It’s tough, he’s been out [nearly a month] but for coming back on the court for an NBA game, I thought he moved very well. He fights his butt off defensively to hold his own within the system.I think he’s going to help us.”

Dorian Finney-Smith (12 points) on foul trouble early:

“It’s tough; Maxi picked up two early fouls and we’re short on bigs,”

Jalen Brunson on how Mavs can improve:

"Play better defense and play better offense."

