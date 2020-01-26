Dallas Basketball
Iconic NBA Star Kobe Bryant Among Dead in Fiery Helicopter Accident

Mike Fisher

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant, has died in a California helicopter crash. ... and new information says his 13-year-old daughter is also dead.

Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas in California on Sunday morning when a fire apparently broke out, causing the chopper to reel out of control, as first reported by TMZ Sports and later confirmed by network news affiliates in Southern California.

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

A call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Local hikers and bikers apparently reported the downed helicopter.

The cause of the crash of the chopper owned by Bryant is under investigation.

Bryant, who was 41 years old, starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and earning 18 All-Star Game berths before his retirement after the 2016 season. He and wife Vanessa had four daughters - Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri. But Gianna was with her father on the way to a basketball event when her life was lost as well.

Mavs Fan's View: Learning to 'Not Hate' Kobe Bryant in the Twilight of His and Dirk Nowitzki's Careers

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna, 13, Also Dead in Helicopter Crash: 'I Was Seeing The Game Through Her Eyes'

Doncic, Porzingis and the High-Powered Mavs Offense Out-Gun Blazers in Portland, 133-125

Rudy Gobert Too Much, as Doncic and Mavs Fall to Jazz in Utah, 112-107

Report: Mavs Interested in Danilo Gallanari; Wolves Decline Trade Offers for Covington

NBA Trade Reaction: Mavs - Short on Bigs - Make Two Swaps, Get Center Willie Cauley-Stein

'A New Reality': Carlisle's Mavs - Without Dwight Powell and With NBA Trade Deadline Coming - Need Bigs

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

