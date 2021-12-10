On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan review the Dallas Mavericks' last handful of games ... and how about a Myles Turner trade with the Indiana Pacers?

Although the Dallas Mavericks came away with a much-needed win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, that doesn't necessarily mean things went as well as they could have.

Maybe they could go better if Myles Turner, the 6-11 DFW native, comes home?

“It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity,'' the Pacers center tells The Athletic. "I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”

Maybe Dallas would hold him in high regard as well? More on that below ...

In Memphis, Luka Doncic did his thing, scoring a team-high 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 10-of-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from deep. He was also a team-high (by far) plus-18 in the box score plus-minus despite committing nine turnovers. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting in just 23 minutes, and Reggie Bullock had a much-needed slump-buster by putting up 15 points of his own and shooting 4-of-6 from deep.

Aside from those three, though, all other Mavericks in that game combined to shoot 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. What did that tell us? That if Doncic and KP can get a good shooting night from just one other player on the roster, the team is capable of winning against any opponent on any given night. The problem is whether or not this current Mavs roster can be consistent enough to bring that kind of help on a nightly basis.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan review the Mavs' last handful of games, including the win in Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back to finally stop the bleeding. Can Reggie Bullock's hot shooting night from deep finally get him going for the rest of this season?

The Mavs take on the Pacers on Friday night, and big man Myles Turner has made it known that he isn't happy with his current role in Indiana. What would Dallas have to do to land Turner in a trade? Could Rick Carlisle's favorable few of some of the Mavs' role players carry some weight in both teams potentially getting a trade worked out? We discuss all that and more right here:

