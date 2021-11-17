Injured Doncic and 'Stronger' Porzingis: Mavs at Suns GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks look to stop the Phoenix Suns' nine-game winning streak in Phoenix.

The Dallas Mavericks look to stop the Suns' nine-game winning streak in Phoenix as two of the top teams in the Western Conference square off on Wednesday night in a nationally televised game. It's the first of two straight meetings in Phoenix, and the first of a four-game roadtrip for the Mavs leading up to Thanksgiving.

Dallas will have to face the reigning Western Conference champions without their MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Doncic suffered sprains in his left knee and left ankle with 44 seconds remaining in Dallas' victory Monday against the Nuggets. Nuggets guard Austin Rivers fell awkwardly on his leg from behind after Doncic tried to block Rivers’ shot attempt.

According to reports, the injuries are "not too serious,'' and Doncic is "likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch.''

Jalen Brunson is the most likely option to replace Doncic in the starting lineup. Brunson has been on a tear in November, averaging 18.9 points per game with a 57.5 field goal percentage.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Luka Doncic (left knee and left ankle sprains) is out; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

For Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (Right Knee; Soreness) is Questionable.

ODDS: The Mavs are 8-point underdogs vs. the Suns.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (9-4) at PHOENIX SUNS (10-3)

WHEN: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

FLASHBACK: Phoenix took the 2020-21 season series, 3-0, sweeping Dallas for the second time in the last four years.

NEXT: The Mavs stay in Phoenix for another showdown vs. the Suns on Friday night.

FINAL WORD Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 29 points and finished with 11 rebounds on Monday:

“I’m a little heavier this season, I’m feeling stronger this season, definitely. And I’m not using as much energy anymore. It’s more natural now."