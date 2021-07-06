Sports Illustrated home
It's 'Luka Doncic Day'; Dallas Honors Mavs Star

The gesture is meant to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks' young superstar for his work in and off the NBA floor.
DALLAS - Today, July 6, is “Luka Doncic Day” as proclaimed by Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday.

The gesture is meant to celebrate the Dallas Mavericks’ young superstar for his work in and off the NBA floor.

The effort, led by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, has commissioners approving a resolution declaring today, July 6, as “Luka Doncic Day.” (Yes, it’s a fun and fair question to ask as we wonder why they didn’t make the day 7/7, coinciding with the jersey number of  Doncic, who at age 22 is the youngest player in league history to be named All-NBA First Team twice.

READ MORE: Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s Dad Fires Back at ESPN’s Windhorst

Doncic, who just led his native Slovenia to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, is cited in the resolution for being the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles while owning career averages of 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists in his 199 regular-season games. 

Dallas lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but Doncic is recognized for having upped his averages in the postseason to 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 13 games played. He has now overtaken the legendary Michael Jordan for the highest career scoring average in NBA postseason history.

“Luka Doncic Day” is also meant to honor Doncic’s community work in DFW as well, including his contributions to Dallas’ recovery from the recent winter storm and to the support of childcare for healthcare workers involved in the COVID pandemic.

READ MORE: Mavs' Doncic: Slovenia, History and The Olympics

