DALLAS - J.J. Barea is a hero due to his 2011 NBA Finals work, a fan favorite due to his community work, and a Luka Doncic favorite due to his personality and communication skills.

And if things work out just right on this 16-man Dallas Mavericks roster, he will play one more season at the NBA minimum salary, as he has agreed to do per multiple reports.

Barea, 36, is very much a part of the "fabric'' of the Mavs' locker-room culture and has developed a deep connection not only with Mark Cuban on the ownership level, and not only with Rick Carlisle on the coaching level but also with the Mavs' young first-team All-NBA superstar Doncic.

When Doncic first arrived in DFW, Barea was quick to embrace him, their shared ability to speak Spanish part of the bond. There is also value that JJB can bring on the court, though his minutes and numbers have been shrinking in recent years, especially as the Mavs have risen back into contention.

But even the agreement to the contract - while providing some financial guarantee - doesn't necessarily provide a guarantee of a roster spot.

With the collection of new draftees, Dallas will be one man over the roster limit. That means once the Mavs get to training camp in preparation for the Dec. 22 start of the NBA season, barring injury, someone is going to get cut ... while still getting paid.

If the Mavs believe in second-round rookie Tyrell Terry as they say they do (complete with the thought that he might soon blossom into a Seth Curry replacement), and if they believe in another young guard in Jalen Brunson (as they do), and if they believe in another play-alike in Trey Burke (and they might) ... the backcourt of smallish contributors seems quite full.

In theory, Barea could take his salary, compete for a spot, fall short ... and then possibly remain with the Mavs in another capacity, perhaps as a member of the coaching staff, in which case his connections - with Doncic and the rest - can continue, even without a uniform.