J.J. Redick Dallas Debut? Mavs vs. Pacers GAMEDAY

Right at the deadline buzzer the Mavs have acquired perimeter shooter J.J. Redick from New Orleans.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks make a quick pitstop at home to play host to the Indiana Pacers before going back on the road for a five-game road trip. The Mavs look to stay hot, winning eight of their past 11 games and aiming for a third-straight victory.

Right at the NBA trade deadline buzzer, the Mavs acquired perimeter shooter J.J. Redick from New Orleans. The veteran guard has not played since March 3 because of a heel injury. Will the 36-year-old make his Dallas debut tonight? Stay tuned for availability updates.

BIG DEAL: The Mavs made a major move to improve their perimeter offense, acquiring the sharpshooting Redick (and forward Nicolo Melli) from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a second-round pick. The deal not only gives the Mavs a desperately-needed three-point sniper in Redick but also preserves their cap space heading into the offseason.

LUKA MAGIC: Doncic has been extra magic lately. The Slovenian star has scored 37+ points in three straight games. Doncic is averaging 30.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game over his last 17 games (since Feb. 6).

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 4.5-point favorites and the total over/under is 227 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 5-1 against-the-spread in their last six home games. The Pacers are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against a team with a winning record. Head to head, the over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (23-19) VS. INDIANA PACERS (20-23)

WHEN: Friday, March 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Porzingis on the Mavericks’ potential:

"I think we're just getting into a decent rhythm. The schedule eased up a little bit on us, so we cannot let up and feel like we're doing great things."