J.J. Redick’s Big NBA Announcement

Redick made the announcement on his Old Man and the Three podcast.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavs late in the 2021 NBA season acquired guard J.J. Redick with hopes he’d be “the final piece.”

Instead, with Redick announcing his retirement on Tuesday after 15 years in the league, it turned out to be his final hurrah.

The New Orleans Pels dealt Redick to Dallas prior to the March 25 trade deadline. His need to undergo surgery to repair an Achilles injury prevented him from being a contributor to the Luka Doncic-led Mavs.

Redick, 37, averaged 7.4 points on 39.7 percent shooting (37.1 percent from three-point range) for the Pelicans and Mavericks last season.

The former Duke superstar, who was the consensus national college Player of the Year in 2006, performed in the NBA for 15 seasons.

Redick, who was originally the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, for his career averaged 12.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting, and 41.5 percent from three-point range.