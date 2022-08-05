Does Suns’ Jae Crowder Want Trade, Mavs Reunion?

The Dallas Mavericks went into the offseason with a variety of needs, including finding depth at the wing. Other necessities include finding a replacement for Luka Doncic's backcourt partner Jalen Brunson and adding help down low. Dallas addressed the latter by adding Christian Wood and JaVale McGee.

As for replacing Brunson, the team believes guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie can pick up the pace.

"We can't replace Brunson, he's a great player, but with Hardaway coming back we believe the points will be there," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said in a recent ESPN interview. "With Spencer starting, we believe we are going to have a lot more offense coming off the bench."

If Dallas hopes to take that next step as title contenders, bringing on more talent would help. So why not add another wing?

Last season, Reggie Bullock played a majority of minutes on the wing, along with Dinwiddie. Josh Green is another option. But with Dinwiddie starting, bolstering that depth is key.

Could Suns forward Jae Crowder be a consideration?

Against Dallas last postseason, Crowder torched the team from behind the arc. In the first three games, he shot above 60 percent from 3, while averaging 15 points a game.

His defensive presence was also a key factor. During the 2021-2022 season, he tallied 95 steals, a career-high. Dallas was 29th in steals.

Crowder started his career with the Mavs n 2012. At the time, he averaged just 14 minutes a game and failed to fit into coach Rick Carlisle's rotation. With a stacked depth at the forward spot, Dallas moved on from Crowder in 2014.

This time could be different.

Crowder hinted as much. Earlier this week, Crowder tweeted out, "Change is inevitable, change is optional. I believe it's time for a change ... I wanna continue growing." Could this mean he wants out of Phoenix?

Not too long after the tweet was sent out, Crowder liked a post of him wearing a Mavs uniform. Could the rumors be true?

The heavy.com weighs in on the possibility.

"Crowder would be a great fit playing alongside Doncic," wrote Sam Yip. "The classic 3-and-D player would be an ideal fit for his skill set."

The biggest hurdle will be Crowder's contract. He still has one year at $10 million left. Just how many assets would the Mavs be willing to give up?

A Crowder reunion with the Mavs might just work for everyone.