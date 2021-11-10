‘Defense Won This Game’ - Jason Kidd After Third-Straight Win

Mavs Talk: "Defense won this game," said Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after the 108-92 win over New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks extended their win streak to three games, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 108-92 at the AAC.

The Mavs (7-3) have now been able to string together a couple of wins with star Luka Doncic leading the way. Doncic finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on Monday night.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was especially impressed with how his squad's defense performed:

“Holding a team under 100 points is not easy to do. Our defense won this game for us.”

Once again, Jalen Brunson was the catalyst off the bench, scoring 17 points and dishing out six assists. Brunson, who is developing chemistry with Doncic, has established himself as a prime scoring option for Dallas.

Now let's hear the Mavs talk:

Kidd on Doncic and Brunson:

“He’s learning how to play with JB. You can see he’s not afraid to give JB the ball. There’s a big trust, a good relationship between those two."

Brunson on his chemistry building with Doncic:

"Obviously I’m playing better, but he trusts me, and I can’t take that trust for granted because it gives me confidence.

Brunson on his confidence growing:

"The confidence is always growing," Brunson said. "Part of that just comes from my work ethic. That's where my confidence starts. As long as I keep doing that for my team, my confidence is going to be there."

Frank Ntilikina on the second unit:

"We really feel like we are a team. I feel like teams we’re facing feel that, too. It’s funny, I heard some players say stuff like that a couple games ago."

Reggie Bullock on the second unit with Brunson and Ntilikina:

"It's still early, but we're definitely finding our groove."

Bullock on Kristaps Porzingis:

"When he's aggressive and he's shooting that ball, it's tough for anybody to guard him."

On Wednesday, the Mavericks will travel to face the Chicago Bulls. This game will begin a long road stretch; six of the Mavericks’ next seven games are away games.