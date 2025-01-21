Jason Kidd Provides Disappointing Injury Updates on Two Key Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, losing 133 games played across their roster through 43 games this season. Luka Doncic has been out since Christmas Day with a calf strain, and Kyrie Irving has been battling a bulging disc in his back, and that's just the beginning of it for the Mavs.
Dereck Lively II was a key component to last year's run to the NBA Finals but has been out for the last week since suffering a sprained ankle against the Denver Nuggets. He entered Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with an upgraded status to questionable, but it seems to Jason Kidd that it was a little premature.
Kidd was asked about Lively's status and if he was close to returning on Monday, to which Kidd responded, "I don't think so." It seems Mavericks fans may have to wait a little longer for their second-year rising star to return.
Meanwhile, Dante Exum has been out all season after having surgery on his wrist in the preseason. The original indication would be he'd miss three months, but that date came and went a few weeks ago.
Kidd indicated that Exum has been improving his shooting but that he is "still a ways away" from returning to the floor for the Mavericks. It seems a realistic date of return may be around the All-Star break for him.
Exum had a big role on the 2023-24 Mavs' squad as a secondary ball handler and perimeter defender, and his improved three-point shooting kept him on the floor in clutch moments, where he hit big shots on multiple occasions. He was expected to have a big role off the bench for this team, but, as has been the case for most of his NBA career, injuries have gotten in the way.
