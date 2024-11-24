Dallas Basketball

Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier Game Status for Mavericks-Heat

Both the Mavericks and Heat will be down a starter in Sunday's game

Austin Veazey

Mar 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks fly east for a matchup against the Miami Heat and both teams will be without one of their leading guards. Luka Doncic was ruled out earlier in the week with a wrist injury and will miss the next few games for the Mavericks.

The Miami Heat had two starters on their injury report: Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Butler was listed as questionable on Saturday with an illness, but according to NBA insider Chris Hayes, Butler is expected to play on Sunday evening. Rozier was listed as probable with a foot injury, but he's been downgraded to out.

Rozier has averaged 12.9 PPG for Miami this season but has only shot 38% from the floor. He missed their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Without him in the lineup, they'll likely start Duncan Robinson and let Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler handle point guard responsibilities.

Miami needs this game to get back to .500, while the Dallas Mavericks hope to push their winning streak to five. This is also the first game of a back-to-back, so Jason Kidd would like for this game to be a blowout so they still have some energy for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

