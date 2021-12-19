Josh Green Enters NBA's Covid Protocols; Mavs Postponements Imminent?

Dallas Mavericks' second-year player Josh Green becomes the second Maverick to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols over the last few days. Is it time to start worrying?

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in what is the first game of a mini two-game series between the two teams, second-year player Josh Green, who had previously been listed on the injury report as having an "illness," has become the second Mavs player to enter into the NBA's health and safety protocols. Reggie Bullock was placed on that list a few days ago.

Before having to hit the pause button on his season, Green was finding more consistent minutes in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation with Sterling Brown missing extended time due to a foot injury. In his last five games, Green was averaging nearly 13 minutes per game, with his best performance coming in a win at Oklahoma City, where he scored 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting to go with five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes played.

Although the Mavs have only had two players enter into the NBA's health and safety protocols, a handful of other teams around the league are dealing with big Covid breakouts across their rosters, which has led to the NBA postponing games again. We will certainly hope for the best here, as we know the majority of the Mavs' roster and staff has been fully vaccinated, but as we've seen across the league so far, that might not seem to matter much with this new Covid variant.

As of right now, the Mavericks are down at least six players, and maybe seven, depending on Sterling Brown's foot. Luka Doncic (ankle soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols), Josh Green (health and safety protocols), Frank Ntilikina (illness), and Eugene Omoruyi (right foot injury) are all out against the Wolves tonight.

Are postponed Mavs games imminent? We haven't reached that point yet, but we're trending in that direction, unfortunately. Let's see how the next 24-48 hours go.