Kawhi Comeback? Playoff Rematch With Doncic & Mavs?

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard could return to action this after tearing his ACL in the postseason last year.

Despite superstar Luka Doncic performing at the highest level possible in the last two postseasons, the Dallas Mavericks were still not able to get over the hump and defeat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many people in NBA circles thought Leonard would likely miss the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL in the second round of last year's playoffs against the Utah Jazz, but it appears that he could potentially work his way back onto the court this season after all.

According to a report by Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Leonard is "ahead of schedule" with his rehab and has "ramped up his workload" in the last few weeks to make a return to action possible.

Naturally, the thought pops into our heads - could the Mavs and Clippers potentially play each other in the postseason for a third year in a row? Although it is technically possible, it isn't likely, at least not in a full seven-game series setting.

The 20-18 Mavs are sitting at fifth in the Western Conference standings right now, riding a wave of momentum while being on a four-game win streak and coming off their biggest win of the season against the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors. Just looking at the standings, it feels like the highest the Mavs could climb at this point is to the fourth seed, but the Memphis Grizzlies currently hold a full five-game lead over Dallas for that spot.

Despite not having Leonard, the 19-19 Clippers, led by Paul George, are currently sitting at seventh in the West. Given the distance between the Mavs, the Clippers and the top half of the West playoff bracket, we'd cautiously assume that the only way these two team meet in the postseason for a third time would be in a Play-In Tournament situation.

However, considering that 1) the Mavs have arguably made it past their worst part of the season and are trending upward, and 2) it will likely be late in the season before Leonard comes back, the scenario probably won't happen, no matter how exciting the narratives would be.

When the two teams first met in the 'Orlando Bubble' two years ago, Doncic recorded what was likely the defining moment of his young career, when he buried a step-back three-pointer at the Game 4 buzzer to help the Mavs tie the series at 2-2 before ultimately falling in six games.

The following postseason, Doncic somehow took his level of play even higher, averaging an eye-popping 35.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.3 assists, including a 46-point, 14-assist Game 7 performance that the Mavs weren't able to bring home. As good as Doncic was, Leonard was equally as amazing while also getting more help from his Clippers' supporting staff.

Although the Mavs have been playing better as of late, the front office still hasn't addressed some of the roster improvements needed to make sure Doncic has more consistent help this postseason, no matter who they play.

With the February 10 NBA trade deadline getting closer, perhaps we will see the Mavs finally take that step.