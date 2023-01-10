As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

JAN 10 KD TO MISS TIME; NETS SELL HIGH ON KYRIE?

The Brooklyn Nets have completely turned their season around since Kyrie Irving’s return from his suspension, as they’re 18-2 in their last 20 games. However, that hot streak could be haunted soon as Nets superstar is set to miss “several weeks” due to a knee injury, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Irving has proven that he can be helpful in making the Nets a contender as Durant’s co-star, but given that he’s on an expiring contract, should Brooklyn try selling high on him if the team’s overall production slips in the coming weeks?

Irving is averaging 26 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep.

Everyone knows by now how much LeBron James would love to have Irving on the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the expiring contract, at the level Irving is playing, Brooklyn might be able to squeeze those 2027 and 2029 picks out the Lakers. Or maybe some other blockbuster deal takes place.

Or … perhaps Irving is playing well enough to keep the Nets afloat in the East while Durant is out. We’ll just have to see. The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 9.

JAN 7 LUKA, JKIDD WILL SUPPORT TCU

The Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night to finish up a quick two-game homestand. After that, as well as a trip to face the OKC Thunder on Sunday night, it appears that Luka Doncic and coach Jason Kidd will be catching a flight to Los Angeles to support the TCU Horned Frogs in their national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday … and they’ll apparently be doing it in style.

The NBA’s 82-game season can be a grind, so it’s nice to see Doncic and Kidd planning to get away for a little bit to support one of their local teams.

Speaking of horned frogs, Doncic recently received one as a gift after making a guest appearance on the popular show Dude Perfect. You can watch the entire episode here:

JAN 6 TYLER DORSEY, STERLING BROWN TO LAKERS?

After impressing the Dallas Mavericks in a summer workout, Tyler Dorsey signed a two-way contract with the team before having a productive EuroBasket run with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Dorsey, as the Mavs recently waived him and signed A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract in his place. However, Dorsey is still trying to secure an NBA gig elsewhere.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Dorsey worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. LeBron James’ squad could definitely use a boost when it comes to 3-point shooting, so we’ll see if the Lakers can potentially offer Dorsey more of an opportunity than the Mavs could.

According to another report from Shams Charania, the Lakers are signing another former Mavs guard, Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract. Brown was traded from the Mavs to the Houston Rockets in a package deal for Christian Wood last offseason.

JAN 5 LONGHORNS FIRE BEARD

The Texas Longhorns have fired basketball coach, Chris Beard, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced on Thursday.

Beard was in the midst of his second season with the Longhorns and was arrested last month on felony assault charges resulting from a domestic violence incident with his fiance.

Beard was suspended indefinitely with pay following the incident, with assistant Rodney Terry replacing Beard in his absence as interim coach.

The Longhorns have now Terry as the acting coach for the remainder of the season.

Beard, 49, was in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and had led Texas to a 29-13 record.

Before his suspension, Beard had the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

JAN 5 LUKA AS ALL-STAR STARTER?

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed out on being an All-Star starter last season due to the slow start he had by his extraordinarily high standards. This season, though, it doesn’t look like that will be the case.