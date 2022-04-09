NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Tech for Mavs Luka Doncic

With Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic suspended, Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant criticized and questioned the officiating of the game on social media.

Kevin Durant took to Twitter to express his opinion on the officiating from Friday night's 128-78 route of the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas.

The technical foul issued on Friday wouldn't have been a big deal, but it was Doncic's 16th of the season - which would’ve resulted in a one-game suspension if upheld.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Durant questions Doncic's technical foul on Twitter. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Doncic faces a one-game suspension and will miss the final game of the season. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Doncic slicing through Portland's defense.

Durant questioned why there wasn't a foul called on Portland's Elijah Hughes, as he made contact with Doncic on his last-second heave at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.

In between quarters, Doncic was assessed the tech by NBA referee Tony Brothers for asking for an explanation for the no-call. The Mavs star disagreed with the technical foul and believed that it should be rescinded.

Durant tweeted again in response to a fan's assessment on Brothers' officiating.

It isn't the first time that the Mavericks have had issues with Brothers. On April 1 in a game against the Washington Wizards, Brothers ejected coach Jason Kidd for his first time in his Mavs coaching career. Doncic received a tech in that game as well.

Doncic's relationships with referees will be something to watch going forward, as he has earned a bad reputation with officials due to his complaining during games.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Coach Kidd talking to NBA ref Tony Brothers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Unless technical is rescinded, Doncic will miss the final game of the season. Tim Heitman/Getty Images If the Mavs beat the San Antonio Spurs, they have a chance at the third seed in the West.

Luckily for Doncic, his 16th tech was rescinded by the league on Saturday. Now Doncic is eligible to play in the season finale on Sunday as the Mavs host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavericks can now put this incident behind them and focus on Sunday's matchup as their pursuit of the third seed continues.