NBA Star Reacts to Controversial Tech for Mavs Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant took to Twitter to express his opinion on the officiating from Friday night's 128-78 route of the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas.
The technical foul issued on Friday wouldn't have been a big deal, but it was Doncic's 16th of the season - which would’ve resulted in a one-game suspension if upheld.
Durant questions Doncic's technical foul on Twitter.
Doncic faces a one-game suspension and will miss the final game of the season.
Doncic slicing through Portland's defense.
Durant questioned why there wasn't a foul called on Portland's Elijah Hughes, as he made contact with Doncic on his last-second heave at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.
In between quarters, Doncic was assessed the tech by NBA referee Tony Brothers for asking for an explanation for the no-call. The Mavs star disagreed with the technical foul and believed that it should be rescinded.
Doncic Eligible For Mavs vs. Spurs After 16th Tech Rescinded
The NBA announced the 16th technical foul called on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been rescinded.
Durant tweeted again in response to a fan's assessment on Brothers' officiating.
It isn't the first time that the Mavericks have had issues with Brothers. On April 1 in a game against the Washington Wizards, Brothers ejected coach Jason Kidd for his first time in his Mavs coaching career. Doncic received a tech in that game as well.
Doncic's relationships with referees will be something to watch going forward, as he has earned a bad reputation with officials due to his complaining during games.
Coach Kidd talking to NBA ref Tony Brothers
Unless technical is rescinded, Doncic will miss the final game of the season.
If the Mavs beat the San Antonio Spurs, they have a chance at the third seed in the West.
Luckily for Doncic, his 16th tech was rescinded by the league on Saturday. Now Doncic is eligible to play in the season finale on Sunday as the Mavs host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Mavericks can now put this incident behind them and focus on Sunday's matchup as their pursuit of the third seed continues.