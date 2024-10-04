Key Maverick Reserve Suffers 'Serious' Injury
The Dallas Mavericks have already lost Luka Doncic for some time to a calf injury he sustained in a workout this week, and now they'll be without a key bench piece for a while. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dante Exum suffered a wrist injury in practice that could require surgery.
Charania reported, "Dante Exum has sustained a serious right wrist injury that could require surgery, sources tell The Athletic. Treatment options are being evaluated for Exum, who emerged as a key guard on [the] Mavs NBA Finals run last season."
READ MORE: Jason Kidd Gives Bold Kyrie Irving Prediction
Exum was signed to a two-year flier deal and was a nice surprise for the Mavericks last year, averaging 7.8 PPG, the second-highest average of his career. The defensive versatility was always on display for the former lottery pick, but his refurbished three-point shot was his biggest revelation last year, shooting a career-high 49.1% from deep, including clutch shots against the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. His previous career-high from deep had been 34.9%.
This is a tough blow for the Mavericks, but they're a deep enough team to sustain some losses here and there. Exum could play any position 1-3, so this will mean a little more opportunity for Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and more. There is no timetable yet for Exum's return. He's dealt with a few serious injuries in his career, which is why he was out of the league for a brief time before the Mavs picked him up.
READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Impressed by Mavericks Offseason After NBA Finals
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter