Key Mavericks Starter on Injury Report Before NBA Cup Quarterfinals Against Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, looking to extend their current winning streak to eight games. In order to do so, they may have to do it without a key starter.
P.J. Washington, who has been vital to the team's success since returning from a knee injury, is listed as questionable with an illness. Washington has gained a reputation as a Thunder killer after averaging 17.7 PPG and 8.3 RPG while shooting 46.9% from three against OKC in last year's Western Conference Semifinals, even hitting the series-clinching free throws in Game 6 in Dallas. That reputation only increased after having 27 points and 17 rebounds against OKC in a game earlier this season.
Naji Marshall is also listed as questionable with an illness after missing all of last week with an upper respiratory infection. Dallas needs at least one of Marshall or Washington to play in this game.
Dallas is confirmed to be without Maxi Kleber (illness), Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain), and Dante Exum (wrist surgery) for this game. Some form of illness has swept through the locker room, with more than half of the roster being listed on the injury report over the last few weeks with an illness.
OKC will be without Chet Holmgren (hip fracture), Jaylin Williams (hamstring strain), Ousmane Dieng (finger fracture), Adam Flagler (hand fracture), and Nikola Topic (ACL recovery).
