Klay Thompson Reaches Significant Career Milestone in Mavericks-Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to close out a hard-fought battle against the Denver Nuggets -- a game in which they had a scorching hot start to. The Nuggets have leveled things out after the Mavericks jumped out to a large first-quarter lead.
Early in the second half, leading by just a few points, Klay Thompson has14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, having nailed four of his five 3-point attempts. He's been essential to Dallas having taken the lead.
In putting together a clinic, Thompson has subsequently hit a large career milestone, having surpassed 16,000 career points. Of course, he hit the mark while shooting a 3-pointer, the exact same way he's carved out his legacy.
"What better way to pass 16,000 points than from downtown?" the NBA shared on social media.
When it's all said and done, Thompson will be a Hall of Fame NBA player and to reach one of his historical marks while with the Mavericks is quite impressive, especially considering the awful injuries he suffered while a member of the Golden State Warriors a half-decade ago.
READ MORE: Mavericks Should Trade For Pelicans Veteran
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.