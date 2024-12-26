Klay Thompson Sets Career-Best in Mavericks-Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks tried to come back from down 28 points on Christmas to the Minnesota Timberwolves but ultimately fell short, 105-99. Klay Thompson was a part of that near comeback, knocking down four threes while passing Reggie Miller for fifth in NBA history for the most made three-pointers.
Passing Reggie Miller wasn't Klay Thompson's only accomplishment on Wednesday, as he also set a career-best on the defensive end.
Thompson finished the game with two steals, making this his fifth consecutive game with multiple steals, the longest streak of his career. His previous high of four consecutive games last came in the 2022 playoffs, the first year he had played since his ACL and Achilles tears.
When the Mavericks signed Thompson this offseason, they believed he still had some left in the tank on both ends of the floor, and the defensive concerns were vastly exaggerated. While he'll never be the same lateral mover he was in his prime, he's still capable of getting his hands in passing lanes and swiping down at the ball when a driver goes up for a shot.
This is the first year that Thompson has averaged a steal per game since before his injuries. At 34 years old, he's still a threat from the outside and has the savvy veteran presence on defense, as he's seen everything at this point.
