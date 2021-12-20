Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    'Show Must Go On': Short-Handed Mavs Fall to Timberwolves, 111-105

    The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, 111-105, with Kristaps Porzingis leaving the game early with a foot injury.
    While the league struggles with the latest Covid variant, the Dallas Mavericks have also dealt with the virus as Josh Green, and Reggie Bullock missed Sunday night's game. Missing two of their players due to health and safety protocols, and their best player in Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-105. The loss dropped the Mavs back under .500 with a 14-15 record.

    Jalen Brunson, the primary starting point guard with Doncic out of the lineup, played a grimy game by his standards, as he slipped and collided with defenders, committing five turnovers. Brunson finished as the Mavs' third-leading scorer with 18 points while dishing out 11 assists.

    Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith led the Mavs in scoring on Sunday night with 28 and 23 points, respectively. The two combined to shoot 19-of-32 from the field and hit seven of the team's 12 made threes on the night.

    With 71 players league-wide in health and safety protocols, it's natural that Dallas has now started to face some of those challenges. Covid aside, the Mavericks are still without Doncic, who is the Mavs' great equalizer and makes up for a lot of roster shortcomings when he's available. Indicative of the team's continued offensive struggles, the Mavericks don't have the luxury of making something out of nothing as they lack the elite ball-handling.

    DallasBasketball.com focused on Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns as the headliners of Sunday evening's contest. Unfortunately, Porzingis went to the locker room during the third quarter due to right foot soreness; he didn't return to the game. Porzingis scored 13 points, shooting 2-9 in 23 minutes played.

    Meanwhile, Towns lived at the free throw line with 13 attempts. The self-proclaimed "best big-man shooter" made one three-point attempt. 

    The Dallas Mavericks will face the Timberwolves again Tuesday evening at the American Airlines Center. 

    Will Porzingis play Tuesday?

    Follow DallasBasketball.com for further updates.

