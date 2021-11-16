LISTEN: Porzingis & Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning

LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis & Luka Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning
As concerned as we all were about Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis when he missed five consecutive games after only playing in three games to begin this season, Pozingis has done everything he can in the three games since his return to help alleviate those concerns.
In the last three games for the 9-4 Mavs, Porzingis has averaged 27.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 55-percent overall, 50-percent from deep and 90-percent from the free-throw line. Obviously, Porzingis still has to prove that he can be consistent with this kind of play through the course of an entire season while staying healthy, but if this current trend continues, he may be joining his running mate Luka Doncic at All-Star Weekend this season.
On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss the Dallas' big win over the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Not only has KP played extremely well as of late, but his chemistry with Doncic, specifically, appears to be growing with every game. The guys discuss that encouraging development, the continued awesome bench play from Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina, and a look-ahead to potential NBA trade speculation.
