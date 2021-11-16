Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis & Luka Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning

    On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' latest win, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic's growing chemistry and much more!
    Author:

    As concerned as we all were about Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis when he missed five consecutive games after only playing in three games to begin this season, Pozingis has done everything he can in the three games since his return to help alleviate those concerns.

    In the last three games for the 9-4 Mavs, Porzingis has averaged 27.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 55-percent overall, 50-percent from deep and 90-percent from the free-throw line. Obviously, Porzingis still has to prove that he can be consistent with this kind of play through the course of an entire season while staying healthy, but if this current trend continues, he may be joining his running mate Luka Doncic at All-Star Weekend this season.

    On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss the Dallas' big win over the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Not only has KP played extremely well as of late, but his chemistry with Doncic, specifically, appears to be growing with every game. The guys discuss that encouraging development, the continued awesome bench play from Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina, and a look-ahead to potential NBA trade speculation.

    Recommended Articles

    kristaps-porzingis-luka-doncic
    Play

    LISTEN: Porzingis & Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning

    On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' latest win, Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic's growing chemistry and much more!

    24 seconds ago
    Giannis-Antetokounmpo-praises-Luka-Doncic (1)
    Play

    Mavs Fans Drool As Giannis Drops New Hints

    Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

    2 hours ago
    luka kp tyler
    Play

    Luka's Mavs Are an NBA Finals 'Threat,' Says Analyst

    The Dallas Mavericks hold a 9-4 record, which is good enough for third in the Western Conference. One analyst thinks they are a threat to make the NBA Finals. How legitimate is the Luka Doncic-led squad?

    3 hours ago

    As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

    • SUBSCRIBE to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.
    • SUBSCRIBE to Mike Fisher on YouTube, where all of our Mavs Step Back Podcast Bonus Content will be featured going forward.
    • FOLLOW @dalton_trigg & @matt_galatzan on Twitter
    • LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts for a chance at winning a Mavs Step Back t-shirt. Be sure to include your Twitter account name in the review!

    kristaps-porzingis-luka-doncic
    News

    LISTEN: Porzingis & Doncic Growing As Mavs Keep Winning

    24 seconds ago
    Giannis-Antetokounmpo-praises-Luka-Doncic (1)
    News

    Mavs Fans Drool As Giannis Drops New Hints

    2 hours ago
    luka kp tyler
    News

    Luka's Mavs Are an NBA Finals 'Threat,' Says Analyst

    3 hours ago
    luka lean
    News

    Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Injured in Win Over Nuggets

    16 hours ago
    CC249A67-0503-4CDC-AD86-BC2705179B30
    News

    'Signature Win': Luka Limping as KP Leads Mavs Over Nuggets

    16 hours ago
    IMG_2501
    News

    LISTEN: Jokic Joins Luka - Mavs' Next Pipe-Dream?

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15482676_168388359_lowres (2)
    News

    Mavs vs. Nuggets GAMEDAY: COVID Change

    Nov 15, 2021
    dragic doncic close
    News

    Goran Trade: Will Luka's Mavs Be 'Bridesmaid' Again?

    Nov 15, 2021