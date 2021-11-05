Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis For Siakam NBA Blockbuster Mavs Trade 'Proposal'

    On this bonus episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' 109-108 win over the Spurs, Jalen Brunson's nuclear fourth quarter explosion and a very interesting Mavs-Raptors trade idea involving Porzingis, Pascal Siakam and other moving parts.
    Author:

    The Dallas Mavericks, despite their early-season offensive struggles and injury issues, find themselves with a 5-3 record and currently sitting in the top half of the Western Conference standings. Although that could be a sign of what's to come for this team once more shots start to fall, there's no doubt that the team should at least consider trying to a make a splashy trade in order to put a true secondary star next to Luka Doncic.

    On this bonus episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' 109-108 win over the Spurs, Jalen Brunson's nuclear fourth quarter explosion (as well as his weird contract situation) and Kristaps Porzingis' latest "back tightness" injury concern that's kept him sidelined for 5 straight games now.

    From there, the guys talk about some legitimate reasons for why Doncic has struggled early on this season and... a very interesting Mavs-Raptors trade idea involving Porzingis, Pascal Siakam and other moving parts. Would it work? Listen to the entire conversation here:

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_6810
    Play

    LISTEN: Porzingis For Siakam Mavs Trade Idea

    On this bonus episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' 109-108 win over the Spurs, Jalen Brunson's nuclear fourth-quarter explosion and a very interesting Mavs-Raptors trade idea involving Porzingis, Pascal Siakam and other moving parts.

    1 minute ago
    jb luka
    Play

    Film Analysis: Brunson the Answer To Mavs Question?

    The Dallas Mavericks received a strong performance from Jalen Brunson down the stretch of their recent win over the San Antonio Spurs. Is he the answer to the team's secondary ball-handler concerns?

    1 hour ago
    Kristaps-Porzingis_-bold-message-to-Dallas-after-disappointing-playoffs-exit
    Play

    The Mavs' 'Unicorn' Does Not Exist

    What 'Unicorn'?, the Cowboys' backup brilliance, a Rangers' ray of hope and the Ice Bowl resurfaces in the strangest of places, all in our weekly DFW sports notebook ...

    1 hour ago

    As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

    • SUBSCRIBE to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.
    • SUBSCRIBE to Mike Fisher on YouTube, where all of our Mavs Step Back Podcast Bonus Content will be featured going forward.
    • FOLLOW @dalton_trigg & @matt_galatzan on Twitter
    • LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts for a chance at winning a Mavs Step Back t-shirt. Be sure to include your Twitter account name in the review!

    IMG_6810
    News

    LISTEN: Porzingis For Siakam Mavs Trade Idea

    1 minute ago
    jb luka
    News

    Film Analysis: Brunson the Answer To Mavs Question?

    1 hour ago
    Kristaps-Porzingis_-bold-message-to-Dallas-after-disappointing-playoffs-exit
    News

    The Mavs' 'Unicorn' Does Not Exist

    1 hour ago
    American Airlines
    News

    Fan WATCH: Mavs Celebrate Launch of 'City Jerseys'

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17089119-1024x683
    News

    ‘Luka Trusted JB’ & it Paid Off

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17088336
    News

    Brunson's Clutch Play Powers Mavs Past Spurs, 109-108

    Nov 3, 2021
    Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis
    News

    ‘Aggressive’ Doncic: Mavs at Spurs GAMEDAY

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_17080502_168388359_lowres
    News

    Luka Setting Records, But Heat Outlasts Mavs

    Nov 2, 2021