LISTEN: Porzingis For Siakam Mavs Trade Idea

LISTEN: Kristaps Porzingis For Siakam NBA Blockbuster Mavs Trade 'Proposal'
The Dallas Mavericks, despite their early-season offensive struggles and injury issues, find themselves with a 5-3 record and currently sitting in the top half of the Western Conference standings. Although that could be a sign of what's to come for this team once more shots start to fall, there's no doubt that the team should at least consider trying to a make a splashy trade in order to put a true secondary star next to Luka Doncic.
On this bonus episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' 109-108 win over the Spurs, Jalen Brunson's nuclear fourth quarter explosion (as well as his weird contract situation) and Kristaps Porzingis' latest "back tightness" injury concern that's kept him sidelined for 5 straight games now.
From there, the guys talk about some legitimate reasons for why Doncic has struggled early on this season and... a very interesting Mavs-Raptors trade idea involving Porzingis, Pascal Siakam and other moving parts. Would it work? Listen to the entire conversation here:
