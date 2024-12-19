Kyrie Irving's Status for Mavericks-Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks take on the LA Clippers in two straight games at home this week, starting with Thursday night's matchup. Both teams have lengthy injury reports and are missing their best players, as Luka Doncic is out with a heel contusion, and Kawhi Leonard hasn't played since Game 3 of the first round of last season's playoffs against the Mavs.
Kyrie Irving entered Thursday as questionable with right shoulder soreness, and with Luka Doncic already out of the lineup, Dallas likely couldn't afford for Irving to be out, too. Unfortunately, they'll have to play without both of them, as Irving was ruled out before tip-off.
The Mavericks will have Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber available for this game, even though they're missing Luka Doncic. Marshall has played in just one of the last six games due to an illness, and he's hoping to get his legs back under him.
Former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. was also listed as questionable for this game with a hamstring strain, but his status has yet to be updated. He hasn't played against the Mavs since departing for LA this offseason. They will also be without Terance Mann and Kobe Brown.
