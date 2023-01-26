As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

JAN 26 D'LO LINKED TO MAVS The Timberwolves don't quite seem to know what to do with D'Angelo Russell. But one source tells B/R, "I don't think the Wolves reinvest in Russell.'' ...

Which has B/R saying "various NBA sources'' have included the Heat, Suns, Clippers and yes, the Mavericks, as possible trade partners.

Russell is playing 33 minutes per game and averaging 17.6 minutes in Minny.

JAN 23 LAKERS TRADING FOR HACHIMURA

Just a few hours after the Dallas Mavericks were linked to the Washington Wizards in regards to trade interest in Rui Hachimura, it appears that the versatile big man is on his way to Hollywood.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the final stages of adding Hachimura via trade from the Wizards. The reported trade package from L.A. will be Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

The Wizards and Hachimura were unable to workout a rookie contract extension, and therefore, it was time to find him a new home. The deal is expected to be completed later on Monday.

JAN 21 SHANNON SHARPE AND LAKERS FIGHT? Fox Sports has a reputation for staged on-air fights between its blowhard personalities.

But this looked pretty sincere.

Fox host and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had to be separated from Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant’s father, Tee, at halftime of a game between Memphis and the Lakers on Friday ... a confrontation that caused the two to eventually be broken up by security.

Assorted Grizzlies got involved in the conflict with Sharpe, who was sitting courtside and, he admitted, talking trash to the Grizzlies regarding LeBron James.

“They didn’t want this smoke,” Sharpe told ESPN after the incident. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about the jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said ‘F–k’ me I said, ‘F–k’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant eventually exchanged a hug at the end of the third quarter. Oh, and the Lakers won, 122-121.

But this is Hollywood. Who cares about that?

JAN 19 Why a Mavs trade for Russell Westbrook makes sense...

The Dallas Mavericks are slumping hard, to put it nicely. After Wednesday's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas has dropped four of its last five games and has given up at least 130 points over its current three-game losing streak.

If the Western Conference wasn't such a mess this season, the Mavs would be in bigger trouble than they are. However, even though Dallas is barely hangin onto the fifth seed in the West despite all the recent losing, changes are still needed.

The Mavs have been linked to many names on the trade market as the Feb. 9 deadline nears, but could a deal for Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook make the most sense?

It's been well-documented that Jeanie Buss isn't a fan of trading future draft picks to improve this current version of the Lakers, who currently sit outside the play-in tournament range in the West with a 20-25 record. However, if Buss would be willing to part with just one of the Lakers' future picks, they could potentially improve their roster now.

For the Mavericks' side, adding Westbrook might not affect winning or losing either way, but they do still need a true third ball-handler to go alongside Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. With that in mind, here's the trade proposal we have in mind:

Mavs receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick

Lakers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans

This trade could potentially make the Mavs worse for the short-term future, but there's also a chance that it opens up more lucrative trade opportunities going forward. They'd just have to stomach taking a step back this season. In a year where a near-.500 record is good enough to land you in the West's top-five teams, that might be easier said than done, though.

JAN 18 Doncic wants change? Does potential Knicks trade move the needle?

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' nationally televised meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there were a couple of interesting tidbits that came up in the NBA trade rumor mill. The first interesting information came from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who is reporting that Mavs star Luka Doncic is finally starting to make his want for roster change known to the front office.

Sources said Doncic, who hasn't shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban might think it's disrespectful for the fan base to constantly suggest that Doncic needs more help, but this latest report seems to indicate that Doncic is on the same wavelength as the fans ... and anyone else with eyes who have watched the Mavs play when Doncic rests.

Elsewhere, Marc Stein is reporting that the Mavs have joined a small list of teams who are considered to be trade suitors for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners. Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks.

Given that 1) Bullock has had a career-worst season so far, and 2) the Mavs could use an influx of young talent with upside, it would make sense for Dallas and New York to execute a trade involving those two players – especially since the Knicks have eyes for Bullock that other teams probably don't.

That kind of trade could be a step in the right direction for Dallas, but it likely wouldn't be roster upgrade Doncic has in mind. We'll see if the Mavs' front office can pull off a big trade in the coming days and weeks to satisfy what its superstar desires.

JAN 17 Clippers want Mike Conley? Jazz have other trade ideas?

Ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it appears that the Utah Jazz are being active after tumbling from the top of the Western Conference standings to the play-in tournament range. According to Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in taking veteran point guard Mike Conley before the deadline, if possible.

The Clippers, league sources say, are exploring trade options to fortify their frontcourt beyond Ivica Zubac, but that’s not all. Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers’ backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.

Aside from the Conley rumbles, the Jazz appear to be active elsewhere, as they're apparently trying to find a way to land Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in what could potentially be a three-team trade between Utah, Atlanta and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stein explains:

As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland. The Jazz have well-chronicled interest in Collins but, to this point, have given the Hawks pause by seeking additional draft compensation for taking on Collins, who still has three seasons left on his five-year, $125 million contract after this one. Caris LeVert’s $18.8 million expiring contract is the Cavaliers’ most obvious trade chip.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to the Cavs recently in trade rumors regarding Tim Hardaway Jr. Only time will tell if that kind of deal will materialize, or if Cleveland finds a way to add a younger wing upgrade on a better contract instead.

JAN 15 LaVine is trade eligible; Could Mavs and Bulls make a deal?

As of today, Jan. 15, Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine is now eligible to be traded. The Bulls haven’t yet made it known if they’re open to trading LaVine or not, but there’s been enough smoke this season to the point where we wouldn’t be shocked if he’s wearing a different jersey by the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Some of that smoke has involved the Dallas Mavericks, who desperately want to get superstar Luka Doncic more help as they try to build a championship-contending roster around him. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon during an episode of the Lowe Post podcast, there are people within the Mavs’ front office who are fans of LaVine’s game.

“I just know that there are fans of him that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” said MacMahon. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.”