Lakers vs. Mavs: Carlisle Playing-Time Plan For Luka? 'On Feel'

Mike Fisher

After the Wednesday NBA bubble practice in Orlando that would serve as the final real tune-up before his Dallas Mavericks would take on the Los Angeles Lakers in tonight's scrimmage, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle suggested that all 12 of his available guys would participate but that none would play "their full (usual) minutes.''

Tonight, minutes before the 6 p.m. CT tipoff (on NBA TV, Mavs.com and 103.3 ESPN), Carlisle said it'll be about "feel.''

"I'd like to give my guys a good chunk of time but not regular-game minutes,'' he said, adding that he doesn't have "specific'' thoughts except that he'll go ‘by feel.''

Carlisle also said the Mavs haven't talked at all about the Lakers and that he "doesn't know how many minutes LeBron James or Anthony Davis or their star players will play ... 

But regardless, he said, "This particular scrimmage does have everyone's attention.''

This one - the first of three "preseason'' scrimmage for the 40-27 Mavs - doesn't count. ... except in the eyes of those of us who have waited since the March 11 coronavirus hiatus of the NBA season.

RELATED: Mavs GAMEDAY: Scrimmage vs. The Star-Studded Lakers

The re-boot won't include fans in the Orlando stands, but figures to be highly-watched - and, DallasBasketball.com and SI.now promises, well-covered. And yes, the Mavs themselves are fired up, too.

“I’m assuming that most teams here have been having really great practices, too,'' Carlisle said. "We’ve all gone for so many months without being on the court together that I just feel like it sparked a real camaraderie with our team and I’m sure it’s hitting other teams like that as well.”

The Lakers have every reason for enthusiasm. Though we don't know their minutes plan for tonight, the Mavs know what they're getting into with the No. 1 team in the West. 

“The Lakers are a great team,” Carlisle said. “They’ve got the second-best record in the league (at 49-14). We’ve got to deal with LeBron James, we’ve got to deal with Anthony Davis and we’ve got to deal with a big physical team and a lot of skills. We’ve got our hands full, but it’s time to see where we are.”

RELATED: Mavs Step Back Pod: The 'Boys in Blue' are BACK

Following tonight’s scrimmage against the Lakers, the Mavs will scrimmage the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

“I’m just ready to get back to playing the game that we love most,'' Tim Hardaway Jr. said. I’m excited, they’re excited. All hands on deck at this point.”

