Larry Nance NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs A ‘Buyer’?

DALLAS - Larry Nance Jr. says he wants to stay in Cleveland and the Cavaliers have suggested they don’t plan on dealing him. But, as the March 25 NBA trade deadline approaches, are the Cavs open to being sellers here?

It seems the Dallas Mavericks are open to being buyers.

The 6-7 Nance, 28, is viewed by many as among the most underrated players in the NBA, and in our view is a much-improved player this season as well, as he is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season.

Nance is currently out due to a fractured finger sustained a month ago but is expected back soon.

The Mavs are in the market for a roster upgrade as they enter All-Star Weekend having surged to a record of 18-16 behind the stellar leadership of MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have dipped in part due to Nance’s absence and are now holding just a 14-22 record. That’s one of the reasons they are widely viewed as sellers, with veteran names ranging from Kevin Love to Andre Drummond to Cedi Osman being mentioned in recent trade rumors.

(One rumor has teams dangling "multiple first-round picks'' for Nance; to us that seems steep.)

The Mavs have been linked to trade interest in J.J. Redick of the Pelicans, and we have also recently explored ways for Dallas to talk trade with the Sacramento Kings.

