Skip to main content

LeBron Next Coach: 2 With Texas Ties Among Los Angeles Lakers Finalists

The list includes Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts.

DALLAS - The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with Frank Vogel and now, per NBA insider Shams Charania, there are three finalists for the head coaching job - two with Texas ties.

549C97F7-FE69-45FB-B1D2-93745AF94CC6

Lakers

26F10D7F-1AB9-45F2-B244-0C999BE82931

Stotts

1ED85288-9299-4F25-8377-E57A9AEAFE6E

Ham

The list: former Texas Tech star and now Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Dallas Mavs assistant and NBA head coach Terry Stotts.

Ham has previous ties to the Lakers organization as he was an assistant under former head coach Mike Brown from 2011 to 2013.

But Ham, 48, who starred at Tech in the mid-90s and played eight NBA seasons, is the only person on the list with no head coaching experience.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1398402499-594x594
Play

Mavs-Warriors Game 2 Donuts: Dallas Dries Up in 126-117 Loss

The Mavericks staggered Golden State early with 15 first-half 3-pointers, but went cold in the second half in falling in an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference Finals.

By Richie Whitt9 hours ago
9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398398308-594x594
Play

Doncic's 42 Not Enough As Warriors Take 2-0 WCF Lead Over Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks coughed up a golden opportunity in Game 2.

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398399039-594x594
Play

Luka Doncic’s Mavs Collapse at Warriors in Game 2 Loss: Live Scoring Final

Bad news for the Mavs in a Game 2 loss.

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Atkinson, 54, was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020. He went 118-190 before resigning during the 2019-20 season. 

Stotts, 64, was a Houston Rockets draft pick who never made it as a player but who found success as a head coach with Portland Trail Blazers in 2012. From 2013 to 2021, Stotts led Portland to the playoffs eight straight years, with a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

The springboard to Stotts’ success? His turn as a top assistant on the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 NBA title team.

The Lakers, despite the all-worldly presence of LeBron James, failed to make the NBA Playoffs this year. Nevertheless, the presence of James and the draw of the Lakers as an iconic brand on the biggest of stages makes this one of the most primo jobs in sports - but also one with great expectations.

gettyimages-1398402499-594x594
News

Mavs-Warriors Game 2 Donuts: Dallas Dries Up in 126-117 Loss

By Richie Whitt9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398398308-594x594
News

Doncic's 42 Not Enough As Warriors Take 2-0 WCF Lead Over Mavs

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398399039-594x594
News

Luka Doncic’s Mavs Collapse at Warriors in Game 2 Loss: Live Scoring Final

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
gettyimages-1398022600-594x594
News

How Warriors' Offense Put Mavs Into Blender: Can Dallas Adjust Game 2?

By Grant Afseth13 hours ago
Zach LaVine Luka Doncic
News

Bulls Re-Signing Zach LaVine ‘No Slam Dunk’: Can Mavs Lure in Free Agency?

By Dalton Trigg16 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Golden State Warriors
News

Mavs vs. Warriors Game 2: Biggest Keys to Watch

By Grant Afseth16 hours ago
Mavs-news-Luka-Doncic-sighting-amid-injury-will-please-Dallas-fans-..
News

Luka Doncic Sick? Injury & Illness Update for Mavs vs. Warriors Game 2

By Bri Amaranthus18 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

No Pressure: Mavs Star Luka Doncic Built For Brightest Lights

By Dalton Trigg19 hours ago