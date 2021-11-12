Former Mavs Guard Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Former Mavs Guard Delonte West Issues Plea After Arrest

    DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West is in legal trouble in Florida but this week, according to court documents, is pleading not guilty to charges stemming from an incident with police in Palm Beach County, Florida.

    The arrest report states that West, for eight seasons an NBA standout, was apprehended by police at about 9 p.m. on October 19 after he was found “yelling and banging on the glass doors” at the Boynton Beach Police Department entrance. 

    Per the police report, West was “screaming profanities” while holding open containers of beer and vodka. West allegedly walked away from police, who ordered him to stop, but he continued to refuse to stop.

    The police report states that West “began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants,” which prompted an officer to “unholster and initialize” a Taser. West was then handcuffed, but “continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities” while officers searched him and moved him into their patrol car.

    The police said West "did have the odor of an intoxicating beverage upon his breath … and his speech was slowed and slurred, all of which are consistent with impairment.”

    Play

    Mavs’ Moses Brown Supports the Troops

    Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown contributes to a good cause on Veterans Day by assisting in building wheelchair ramps.

    cuban aac
    Do Cuban's Mavs Need a New Arena?

    Mac overplays Dak, Jokic is our new hero and the Mavs go bowling, all in this week's DFW sports notebook ...

    West has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication, in addition to having open containers.

    As relayed by TMZ, bodycam footage of the arrest appears to show West referring to himself as both "Jesus'' and the "President of the United States'' while also saying that he was a better basketball player than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

    West, 38, has for years struggled with mental issues and more, with the Mavs organization, led by owner Mark Cuban, trying to offer assistance. substance abuse issues and homelessness in recent years. In 2020, Cuban helped West enter into a drug rehabilitation facility, with Cuban offering to pay for his treatment. And a year later, West had advanced from being a patient at the Florida rehab center to getting a job there.

    West played for four different NBA teams from 2004 to 2012. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per over three seasons. He finished his NBA run in Dallas, when during the 2011-12 he played in In 44 games, starting 33 of them, as he averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

