Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Did LeBron James’ Lakers Cause Mavs COVID Outbreak?

    “Some who are into betting or guessing, some would say that’s where it came from,” Kidd says.
    Author:

    DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is not directly blaming the Los Angeles Lakers for the team’s recent problems with COVID - which now include two players and two coaches - but he’s willing to entertain the possibility.

    “Some who are into betting or guessing, some would say that’s where it came from,” Kidd said.

    The Mavs’ problems in this regard contributed to their short-handedness in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. Of course, Luka Doncic (ankle) missing the game and Kristaps Porzingis leaving the game don’t help, either.

    The surge in players and staff entering the NBA COVID health and safety protocols is led by Reggie Bullock as well as Josh Green, and now assistant coaches Darrell Armstrong and Jared Dudley going into the COVID list as well as the 14-15 Mavs prep for a Tuesday visit from the same T’wolves.

    So is all of this the fault of the LeBron James-led Lakers? That’s not Kidd’s point, exactly ...

    Recommended Articles

    BA3A16F2-3312-4AF1-80F3-BE8B49A28164
    Play

    Did LeBron’s Lakers Cause Mavs COVID Outbreak?

    “Some who are into betting or guessing, some would say that’s where it came from,” Kidd says.

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17388074
    Play

    Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines, including the Dallas Mavericks

    4 hours ago
    1124915290.jpg.0
    Play

    Mavs Signing Former NCAA Champion to Roster

    After missing a handful of players due to injuries, NBA health and safety protocols and personal reasons, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign guard Theo Pinson to a 'hardship' contract, according to a report by The Athletic.

    10 hours ago

    “We talked about it before the Laker game, with the Lakers having COVID issues, how concerned we were, being a team that didn’t have any COVID issues up until that point, until after they left,” Kidd said. 

    “I spoke too soon, and now we have COVID issues.”

    The Lakers were already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID cases when they went against the Mavs on Wednesday, recording an OT win without the likes of Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk.

    Additionally, after the game, undrafted Austin Reaves - who made the unlikely game-winning shot - headed to the health and protocol list alongside Kendrick Nunn.

    James was briefly in the protocol earlier this for what was reported to a false positive test. Lakers coach Frank Vogel has also been on the list.0

    The NBA’s total list is now in the range of 70 players. (See our NBA COVID Tracker here.) As Dallas’ Dorian Finley-Smith said, 

    BA3A16F2-3312-4AF1-80F3-BE8B49A28164
    News

    Did LeBron’s Lakers Cause Mavs COVID Outbreak?

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17388074
    News

    Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

    4 hours ago
    1124915290.jpg.0
    News

    Mavs Signing Former NCAA Champion to Roster

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17387819
    News

    'Show Must Go On': Short-Handed Mavs Fall to Timberwolves

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17353872
    News

    Mavs’ Porzingis Exits Game With Foot Injury

    12 hours ago
    B8C637EB-7034-44CD-A728-24A485E2E1A2_1_201_a
    News

    Irving, Durant Headline 71-Player Protocol List: NBA & Dallas Mavs COVID Tracker

    17 hours ago
    D3EA03D7-1AE2-40EE-99E0-37B35852089D
    News

    Mavs Trade Rumor - And Nash on Kyrie

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17364667
    News

    Josh Green Enters NBA's Covid Protocols; Mavs Postponements Imminent?

    22 hours ago