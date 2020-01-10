Dallas Basketball
LeBron Leap-Frogs Mavs Luka in NBA All-Star Voting

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans are dreaming big. MFFL don't just want Luka Doncic in the NBA All-Star Game; you want him to top the voting in the West so he's the captain of one of the teams.

But so far, Mavs' big dreams have been overcome by Lakers' big votes.

We could be looking at a "Team LeBron'' vs. "Team Giannis" rematch in this year's All-Star Game, as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has passed Doncic for the overall lead and the Western Conference lead in fan voting for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago.

Luka was the leading vote-getter last week. Now there's about a week and a half left in the race, still time for Mavs fans to "rock the vote'' in the West.

Meanwhile, it's not much of a race for first in the East, where Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo - the reigning MVP - remains the  leader in the voting.

The game's captains will be the All-Star starters who receive the most fan votes from his conference; James and Antetokounmpo won the honors a year ago.

James' lead over Doncic is now at 82,001 votes; James has 3,359,871 votes and Doncic leads West guards with 3,277,870 votes.

Fan voting (which counts 50 percent toward the final determinations) continues through Jan. 20. Starters and the two player captains who will "draft'' their teams will be announced on Jan. 23. The reserves, who are selected by NBA coaches, will be revealed on Jan. 30. And if Luka doesn't end up a captain, maybe he'll get the next best honor: Being "drafted'' high by either LeBron or Giannis.

