LeBron on NBA: ‘Nobody Should Be Canceling Anything’

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - LeBron James says it’s both inaccurate and premature to report that NBA power-brokers are wanting the league to cancel the season.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season?” James tweeted Thursday. "That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

According to CNBC, team executives and agents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, are "pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season."

The NBA season was suspended on March 11, following a Dallas Mavericks home win over Denver, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Adam Silver has said he won’t make any decisions about whether play will resume until at least May, and Mavs owner Mark Cuban has been an influential voice in the NBA being cautious as it considers a return.

Cuban has yet to make public his decision regarding the May 8 lifting of the NBA ban on players working out in their teams’ gyms.

The superstar James is likely speaking for most NBA players in wanting an eventual continuation of the 2019-20 season. At the same time, his position is a unique one, as he is 35 years old while experiencing an MVP-caliber season for a Los Angeles Lakers team that at 49-14 would be the Western Conference favorite to advance to the NBA Finals.

